Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma completes tablet manufacturing ahead of phase 2b clinical study

Uppsala, Sweden, May 20, 2026. Dicot Pharma AB announces that the company has successfully completed manufacturing of the drug candidate LIB-01 as a tablet for the planned phase 2b study, which is intended to start in the second half of 2026.

Dicot Pharma is conducting preparations ahead of the planned phase 2b clinical study of its drug candidate LIB-01, developed as a new treatment concept for erectile dysfunction.

Today, the company announced that the manufacturing of LIB-01 tablets for the planned phase 2b study has been completed according to plan. Tablets containing both the active substance and placebo have been manufactured. The tablets will next be packaged in blisters and labeled for use in the study.

The plan is to initiate the clinical study during the second half of 2026.

"Tablet manufacturing is one of several important steps in the preparations, which we are now completing according to plan, for the upcoming phase 2b study of LIB-01, a drug candidate that has the potential to give millions of men with erectile dysfunction and their partners the opportunity for a better sex life," says Elin Trampe, CEO of Dicot Pharma.

For further information, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 16,750 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.