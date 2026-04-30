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WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 | Ticker-Symbol: F1B
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 08:03
2,165 Euro
+0,23 % +0,005
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2,1902,20509:38
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Actusnews Wire
30.04.2026 09:23 Uhr
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LHYFE: Publication of the 2025 Annual financial report

Nantes (France) - 30 April 2026 - 9.00 am - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs that its 2025 Annual financial report was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on 29 April 2026.

The 2025 Annual financial report notably contains:

  • the management report;
  • the corporate governance report;
  • the description of the share repurchase program;
  • the different Statutory Auditors' reports;
  • the information on Statutory Auditors' fees.

This Annual financial report can be viewed on or downloaded from Lhyfe's website, www.lhyfe.com, under Investors, Financial Documents.

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Through its production sites and portfolio of projects, it seeks to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, fostering a virtuous energy model that both decarbonises entire sectors of industry and transport, and enhances regional energy sovereignty.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.
Since then, Lhyfe has installed four other production sites and has several sites under construction or extension across Europe. In September 2025, Lhyfe became Europe's largest producer of bulk RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water.
Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 188 staff at the end of December 2025. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97896-lhyfe_rfa-2025_press-release_availability-of-document.pdf

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