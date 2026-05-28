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WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 | Ticker-Symbol: F1B
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 09:29
2,380 Euro
+0,63 % +0,015
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LHYFE SA Chart 1 Jahr
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2,3702,38010:26
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Actusnews Wire
28.05.2026 08:53 Uhr
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LHYFE: Summary of the Combined general meeting held on 22 May 2026

Nantes (France) - 28 May 2026 - 08.45 am. - The Combined general meeting of Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, was held on 22 May 2026. This meeting was chaired by Matthieu Guesné, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the presence of the Company's Statutory auditors.

Lhyfe's shareholders who were present or represented or who voted in advance of the meeting or gave proxy to the chairman totalled 67,201,005 voting rights (i.e. 82.99% of all voting rights) and approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025 and the transfer of the listing of the company's securities from the regulated market Euronext Paris to the organised multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris. All twenty-seven resolutions put to the vote were approved.

With regard to the transfer of listing to Euronext Growth Paris, the Board of Directors will meet at a later date to implement the transfer.

The voting results for each resolution proposed for approval have been made available under the Investors, General meetings section, of Lhyfe's website (www.lhyfe.com).

The documents (in French) required by law have been made available to shareholders at the Company's headquarters (66 boulevard de Berlin, 44000 Nantes, France) and under the Investors, General meetings section, of Lhyfe's website (www.lhyfe.com).

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Through its production sites and portfolio of projects, it seeks to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, fostering a virtuous energy model that both decarbonises entire sectors of industry and transport, and enhances regional energy sovereignty.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.
Since then, Lhyfe has installed four other production sites and has several sites under construction or extension across Europe. In September 2025, Lhyfe became Europe's largest producer of bulk RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water.
Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 188 staff at the end of December 2025. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98410-summary-of-the-combined-general-meeting-held-on-22-may-2026.pdf

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