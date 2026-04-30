

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) on Thursday reported a mixed first-quarter production performance, with improved copper output but declines in several other commodities, while 2026 guidance remained unchanged.



Own sourced copper production increased 19% year on year to 199,600 tonnes, supported by improved grades in African copper operations and higher throughput and grades at Antamina.



Own-sourced cobalt production fell 39% to 5,800 tonnes, mainly due to the introduction of the Democratic Republic of Congo's export quota system in late 2025.



Own-sourced zinc production declined 17% to 176,900 tonnes, while nickel production decreased 9% to 17,200 tonnes.



Attributable chrome ore production of 830,000 tonnes was broadly in line with the prior-year period.



Steelmaking coal production fell 1.8 million tonnes year on year to 6.5 million tonnes, while energy coal production of 22.9 million tonnes was broadly stable.



The company said its 2026 production guidance remains unchanged, with copper expected at 810-870 thousand tonnes, zinc at 700-740 thousand tonnes, nickel at 70-80 thousand tonnes, steelmaking coal at 30-34 million tonnes, and energy coal at 95-100 million tonnes.



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