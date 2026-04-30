Viaplay Group AB: Viaplay Group to show UEFA Club competitions in Denmark, Norway and Finland until 2031

Viaplay Group has extended its exclusive rights to men's UEFA Champions League football in Denmark, and the exclusive rights to the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League in Norway and Finland, for four years from the Fall of 2027 until 2031. With the Champions League rights in Denmark, Viaplay Group remains the only broadcaster in the world to have shown all matches from UEFA Champions League since the tournament began in 1992.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO: "We are very pleased to have extended our partnership with UEFA to almost 40 years with this four year prolongation. We continue to secure the content that is relevant for our viewers and, at the same time, provides proven commercial potential. That is the case with the rights that we have now extended, so this is a good day."



Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Sports & Business Development Officer: "The UEFA Champions League has always been relevant to our sports offer in Denmark, and the new extended format with the league phase in the Fall has brought even more excitement to the competition. And the same goes for Norway and Finland where the local teams participating in the Europa and Conference Leagues will add local flavour to our strong portfolio of football rights that includes the English Premier League, FA Cup and Championship amongst others."



Viaplay Group's premium sports portfolio includes English Premier League, Swedish National Team football matches and Danish Superliga football, Formula 1, NHL ice hockey, EHF handball, golf majors and much more.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as commercial radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Allente, a leading Nordic provider of TV and broadband services, is part of Viaplay Group and strengthens our position across the Nordic media landscape. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('VPLAY B').

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