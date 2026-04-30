Evotec SE: Evotec Receives Grants to Advance Tuberculosis Treatment

Grants support discovery and development of novel drug candidates and evaluation and prioritization of advanced drug regimens for clinical testing

New funding from the Gates Foundation extends Evotec's commitment to create more effective tuberculosis treatment regimens

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)(Frankfurt Prime Standard:EVT) today announced that it has received two grants from the Gates Foundation for drug discovery and translation in tuberculosis (TB), following four earlier TB grants from the foundation, amounting to $4.9 million over 25 months and $5 million over 24 months. The new funding underscores Evotec's commitment to translating innovative science into impactful therapies addressing high-priority public health threats.

The grant programs will expand the pipeline of novel TB drug candidates and advance the most promising combinations toward clinical evaluation, reducing development risk and accelerating progress toward a universal, shorter, safer and simpler TB drug regimen.

Although most TB patients can be cured with existing antibiotics, treatments are long, complex and difficult to complete, especially for drug-resistant forms of the disease leading to treatment failures. The new grants will enable Evotec to apply its state-of-the-art translational platforms, including AI-enabled drug discovery and translational evaluation, to discover and prioritize novel therapies that address these critical challenges.

The first grant supports Evotec's discovery efforts to advance a portfolio of novel small molecules with the potential to treat all TB patients. By combining its advanced AI-enabled drug discovery platform with deep TB drug discovery expertise, Evotec aims to accelerate time to candidate selection and increase the likelihood of success, ultimately contributing to the development of improved treatment options.

The second grant enables the nonclinical characterization of next-generation TB drug combinations proposed for late-stage clinical trials, including those with potential for delivery as Long Acting Injectables. Long Acting Injectables represent a potentially transformative innovation in TB therapy. Using its cutting-edge translational platforms, Evotec will generate data on pharmacokinetics, efficacy and resistance potential to inform optimal development pathways and de-risk progression to clinical testing.

Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said:

"We are grateful for the foundation's continued support. Effective TB drug development requires both a robust pipeline of novel candidates and rigorous translational evaluation to identify the combinations most likely to succeed in the clinic. These grants empower us to leverage our integrated AI-driven discovery and translational platforms to identify and advance the most promising candidates and combinations."

About Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) is an airborne infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria that primarily affects the lungs but can also impact other organs. Although curable with appropriate antibiotic regimens, the disease continues to impose a substantial global health burden, with an estimated 10.7 million new cases and 1.23 million deaths in 2024. Persistent challenges such as drug resistance and complex, burdensome treatment regimens highlight the need for improved diagnostics, shorter and safer therapies, and sustained investment in innovation.

Evotec has a strong presence in TB drug discovery and translational science and is an active participant in leading global collaborations across the philanthropic, non-profit and private sectors, including the TB Drug Accelerator (TBDA), ERA4TB, and the PAN-TB collaboration. Through these partnerships, Evotec contributes to the accelerated discovery and development of novel TB drugs and treatment regimens aimed at improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure - faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling. With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just - Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology. Evotec's global team of more than 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih

EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations

Sarah.Fakih@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/evotec-receives-grants-to-advance-tuberculosis-treatment-1162809