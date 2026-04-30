

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd (9202.T) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY169.075 billion, or JPY321.17 per share. This compares with JPY153.027 billion, or JPY290.72 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to JPY2.539 trillion from JPY2.262 trillion last year.



All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY169.075 Bln. vs. JPY153.027 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY321.17 vs. JPY290.72 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.539 Tn vs. JPY2.262 Tn last year.



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