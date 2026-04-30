

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread PLC (WTB.L, WTBDY, WTBCF), a British hotel company, reported Thursday lower profit in fiscal 2026, amid nearly flat revenues. Further, the company maintained dividend.



Looking ahead, the firm said, 'Our forward booked position is ahead of last year and we continue to see positive trading momentum. While we have limited visibility of short-term market demand and inflation, including the potential impact of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, our vertically integrated model means we have significant self-help levers to drive positive like-for-like? sales momentum whilst also reducing our costs.'



Separately, the firm announced a New Five-Year Plan that will result in a material step up in margins and returns by fiscal 2031. The plan follows the unexpected impact of business rates, a material increase in employment costs and the completion of a detailed business review.



In fiscal 2026, profit before tax fell 19 percent to 298 million pounds from last year's 368 million pounds.



Profit after tax was 213 million pounds, down 16 percent from 254 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 122.4 pence, lower than 140.6 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 483 million pounds, same as last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 207.0 pence, compared to 193.4 pence a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDAR grew 4 percent to 1.07 billion pounds from 1.03 billion pounds a year ago.



Revenue was 2.920 billion pounds, compared to 2.922 billion pounds lat year. Positive growth in UK and Germany accommodation sales was offset by the expected lower food and beverage revenues as a result of the Accelerating Growth Plan.



The Group said it continued to outperform the midscale and economy market in both the UK and Germany on total accommodation sales and RevPAR growth.



Further, the Board has recommended a final dividend per share of 60.6 pence, same as last year. The total dividend per share for the year for the year would be 97.0p, flat with last year.



The final dividend will be paid on July 3 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on May 22.



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