

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LG CNS (064400.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 80.47 billion Korean won compared to 56.8 billion won, a year ago. Operating income was 94.2 billion won, compared to 78.9 billion won, up 19.4%.



First quarter sales were 1.31 trillion Korean won compared to 1.21 trillion won, last year, up 8.6%.



Shares of LG CNS are trading at 65,000 Korean won, down 2.55%.



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