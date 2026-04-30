

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon PLC (PSN.L), a British house builder, said on Thursday that it has started its new fiscal year with strong performance, supported by a higher private sales rate and increased average selling prices.



For the period from January 1 to April 26, the company reported current forward sales of GBP 2.46 billion, compared with GBP 2.34 billion in the same period last year, of which private forward sales stood at GBP 1.80 billion as against GBP 1.68 billion a year ago.



Net private sales per outlet per week were 0.76, compared with 0.74 in the previous year. Average outlets stood at 273 as against last year's 268.



In addition, the house builder noted that it has not recorded any adverse impact from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on its trading until now.



Looking ahead, Persimmon, however, said: 'There are early signs of increased inflation in the supply chain, driven by higher energy costs, which are likely to impact the second half of 2026 and into 2027. We are looking to mitigate these where possible through our strong relationships with our suppliers.'



For fiscal 2026, the company expects underlying profit before tax in line with consensus estimates of GBP 462 million. House completions are projected to be in the range of 12,000 to 12,500 for the year.



For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded underlying profit before tax of GBP 445.6 million.



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