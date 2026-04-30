

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to near a 3-week high of 1.1661 against the euro and a 5-day high of 1.3457 against the pound.



The greenback advanced to more than a 2-week high of 0.7925 against the franc and near a 2-year high of 160.47 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc and 161.00 against the yen.



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