

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - F&F (383220.KS) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 197.56 billion won, a 138.0% increase from 83.01 billion won in the prior year period. Operating income was 153.48 billion won, an increase of 24.2% year-over-year from 123.62 billion won.



First quarter sales were 560.90 billion won, up 10.9% from 505.62 billion won, last year.



Shares of F&F are trading at 66,900 won, down 1.04%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News