While the exact specifications of the new product, such as dimensions and weight, haven't been disclosed, available imagery suggests potential transportation challenges.From ESS News Chinese battery manufacturer Gotion High-Tech has announced that its first Gotion Grid Gen2 high-voltage cascaded energy storage system, rated at 5 MW/18.8 MWh in a single cabin, has passed a scientific and technological achievement appraisal, earning an "international leading" designation. High-voltage cascaded grid energy storage is a modular battery architecture in which multiple battery-inverter units are connected ...

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