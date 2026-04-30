Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 2026 drill program at its 100% owned 3Ts Gold and Silver Project ("3Ts") located in central British Columbia. Located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 metres, have been identified, ten of which remain untested by drilling. Several of the drill tested veins to date remain open along strike and at depth.

The Company announced a significant update to the mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the 3Ts Gold and Silver Project in the fourth quarter of 2025 (see report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold and Silver Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", written by Millar and Eggers with an effective date of November 12, 2025; see news release dated November 19, 2025 for further details).

Cut-Off*

AuEq

(g/t) Type Classification Tonnes Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t) Gold

(Ounces) Silver

(Ounces) AuEq

(Ounces)* 0.3 In-Pit Indicated 2,218,000 3.01 81.94 4.07 217,000 5,843,000 290,000 2.0 Underground 576,000 3.72 83.87 4.77 69,000 1,553,000 88,000 TOTAL

2,794,000 3.18 82.35 4.22 286,000 7,396,000 378,000 0.3 In-Pit Inferred 968,000 2.71 67.80 3.56 84,000 2,110,000 111,000 2.0 Underground 1,994,000 3.35 75.93 4.30 215,000 4,868,000 276,000 TOTAL

2,962,000 3.14 73.27 4.06 299,000 6,978,000 387,000

Table 1: 2025 In-Pit and Underground Mineral Resource Estimate

Drilling Highlights

Approximately 2,500 metres of drilling completed to date across multiple targets

Drilling has tested the Johnny, Ian, Larry, Tommy and Dobby veins

Core logging and sampling are ongoing with the first core samples sent to the lab, with assays pending

Drilling Update

A 10,000 metre drill program commenced in late March 2026 and is ongoing. As of April 30, 2026, a total of approximately 2,500 metres has been completed in sixteen drill holes targeting both known vein systems and newly discovered geophysical and geochemical anomalies. The current program is designed to test extensions of known mineralized structures for resource expansion, evaluate new target areas identified through geophysics and surface work, and expanding the Company's understanding of the broader geological system. Drilling to date has intersected multiple zones of veining, alteration, and structural complexity across the Project area.

Key observations from visual core logging include:

Ian Vein System : drilling intersected intervals of silicified quartz breccia and quartz-carbonate veining

: drilling intersected intervals of silicified quartz breccia and quartz-carbonate veining Larry Vein System : multiple holes encountered quartz stockwork and veining within complex volcanic and breccia sequences

: multiple holes encountered quartz stockwork and veining within complex volcanic and breccia sequences Dobby Target : drilling intersected stockwork veining, fault zones, and intrusive contacts, consistent with geophysical interpretations

: drilling intersected stockwork veining, fault zones, and intrusive contacts, consistent with geophysical interpretations Tommy Vein System : drilling intersected zones of silicification, brecciation, and veining over broad intervals

Randy Turner, CEO, commented:

"We are pleased with the progress of the current drill program at 3Ts, with multiple targets being tested. With 25% of the program having been completed, we look forward to results from the lab providing valuable information on drill testing for resource expansion and untested geophysical and geochemical targets."

All samples will continue to be submitted to independent laboratories for standard analytical testing, which will form the basis for any reported assay results.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295112

Source: Independence Gold Corp