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WKN: 893677 | ISIN: US28225C8064 | Ticker-Symbol: EGCA
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:02
6,200 Euro
-2,36 % -0,150
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2006,50011:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 11:10 Uhr
59 Leser
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eGain Corporation: eGain Named Finalist in Two Categories at the National AI Awards 2026

LONDON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leader in AI-powered knowledge management for enterprise customer service, today announces it has been named a finalist in two categories at the National AI Awards 2026: Best AI Platform and Infrastructure and AI in Marketing and Customer Experience. Winners will be announced online on 9 June, with celebrations hosted on 10 June at The AI Summit London.

The National AI Awards recognise the individuals, teams and organisations driving meaningful progress in artificial intelligence across the UK, spanning innovation, leadership and real-world application. Being named a finalist places eGain among a select group of organisations recognised for delivering AI in live environments, where performance, accountability and measurable outcomes are under increasing scrutiny.

eGain's nomination for Best AI Platform and Infrastructure recognises Composer, eGain's agentic AI tool that gives developers the APIs, SDKs, and MCP servers to rapidly build knowledge-powered applications and configure agentic workflows across the enterprise. The AI in Marketing and Customer Experience nomination recognises the work done in partnership with BT, where eGain's platform powers GPT-driven answers across multiple business units serving tens of millions of UK customers - while preserving compliant, guided pathways where regulation demands it.

Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain, said:

"Being recognised in two categories at the National AI Awards reflects what our customers are achieving with trusted AI-powered knowledge at the core of their operations. The BT nomination in particular is a testament to what becomes possible when AI is deployed thoughtfully - at scale, with governance built in from the start. We look forward to demonstrating both at Solve 26 London next week."

Fergus Bruce, CEO of The National AI Awards, said:

"We are pleased to recognise eGain as a finalist in the National AI Awards 2026. The shortlist of finalists reflects the strength of work happening across the UK to move AI from ambition into practical impact. The diversity of entries and applications of AI have been fascinating and we expect this to only continue into 2027. This year's finalists represent an impressively high standard of innovation, leadership and execution, and we look forward to announcing the winners and celebrating the overall achievements of the industry in June."

eGain will be showcasing Composer and its AI Knowledge Hub at Solve 26 London on 6-7 May at the Sofitel London Heathrow. Stacy Young, Head of Knowledge Management at BT, will present on Day 1, sharing how BT balances AI speed with compliance across its customer service operations. Attendance is free; seats are limited. Register at egain.com/egain-solve-26-london.

For more information, visit thenationalaiawards.com.

About eGain:

eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.

Contact: press@egain.com

About The National AI Awards:

The National AI Awards celebrate excellence and innovation for those committed to artificial intelligence. Launched to spotlight remarkable advances in AI, the awards recognize individuals and organizations driving AI technology forward across private and public sectors. For more information, visit thenationalaiawards.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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