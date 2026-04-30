

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group (UU.L) said it is accelerating investment supporting economic growth in the North West. The guidance for AMP8 capital investment programme has been increased to approximately 11.5 billion pounds, up from approximately 9 billion pounds, representing approximately 2.5 billion pounds of incremental investment.



United Utilities submitted proposals to Ofwat under the AMP8 Re-opener process, requesting approval for approximately 1.4 billion pounds of incremental investment. Plans for a further approximately 1.2 billion pounds of investment are expected to be submitted for approval through subsequent submissions in 2027 and 2028 and transitional investment into AMP9, taking total incremental investment to approximately 2.5 billion pounds and total AMP8 capital investment to approximately 11.5 billion pounds. The company noted that Ofwat's draft decisions on the 2026 submission are expected on 15 August 2026, with final decisions on 15 December 2026.



Separately, United Utilities announced an equity issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately 800 million pounds to fully fund the equity element of approximately 2.5 billion pounds of incremental investment for the AMP8 regulatory cycle. The Equity Issue is to comprise the issue of new ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the company through: a non-pre-emptive placing to institutional investors at the Placing Price; a retail offer via RetailBook to provide retail investors in the United Kingdom with an opportunity to acquire new Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price; a subscription by certain directors of the company, pursuant to which they intend to subscribe for approximately 200,000 pounds in aggregate, in each case at the Placing Price. The Retail Offer will not be completed without the Placing also being completed.



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