

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Electron Limited (TKY.F) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY574.454 billion, or JPY1,250.88 per share. This compares with JPY544.133 billion, or JPY1,179.08 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to JPY2.443 trillion from JPY2.431 trillion last year.



Tokyo Electron Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY574.454 Bln. vs. JPY544.133 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY1,250.88 vs. JPY1,179.08 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.443 Tn vs. JPY2.431 Tn last year.



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