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WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716 | Ticker-Symbol: ABJ
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 12:55
84,54 Euro
+2,22 % +1,84
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABB LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,6084,6813:06
84,6284,6413:06
Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 11:33 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ABB Ltd: Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd

DJ ABB Ltd: Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd 

ABB Ltd: Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd 
 
zurich, switzerland, APRIL 30, 2026 
 
Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd 
 
As authorized under the company's capital band, ABB's Board of Directors resolved to cancel 20,744,831 shares of ABB 
Ltd repurchased under ABB's 2025 share buyback program. These shares were cancelled earlier this month. 
 
The new total number of issued shares and votes of ABB Ltd is 1,823,154,373, compared with 1,843,899,204 before 
cancellation. 
 
As of yesterday, the company's holding of own shares amounted to 7,576,598, which corresponds to 0.42 percent of the 
total number of issued shares in the company. This includes 3,445,104 shares purchased for capital reduction. 
 
Additional information is available on ABB's investor relations website site at https://global.abb/group/en/investors/ 
investor-and-shareholder-resources/share-buybacks. 
 
This is information that ABB is required to disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sweden). 
The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 a.m. on April 30, 2026 (CEST). 
 
ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient 
future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while 
becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. 
The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX 
Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com 
 
- 
For more information please contact: 
 
Media Relations             Investor Relations             ABB Ltd 
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11         Phone: +41 43 317 71 11           Affolternstrasse 44 
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com    Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com    8050 Zurich 
                                           Switzerland

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

File: ABB Reduced number of shares - end of month release Sweden 2026 

Language:   English 
Company:   ABB Ltd 
       Affolternstrasse 44 
       8050 Zurich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 43 317 7111 
Internet:   www.abb.com 
ISIN:     CH0012221716 
EQS News ID: 2318564

/ 69 Changes in company's own shares

Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2318564 2026-04-30 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2318564&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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