Fingerprint Cards AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) on April 30, 2026

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), ("FPC" or the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting today on April 30, 2026 in Stockholm. A summary of the resolutions passed by the meeting is set out below.

Approval of merger plan

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the merger plan that the board of directors of FPC and Precise Biometrics AB (publ), reg. no. 556545-6596, ("Precise"), adopted on 23 March 2026 (the "Merger Plan") to implement a merger of FPC and Precise through a merger, with Precise as the transferee company and FPC as the transferor company (the "Merger"). The Merger Plan was registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office on 26 March 2026 and the registration was announced in the Official Swedish Gazette (Sw. Post- och Inrikes Tidningar) on 30 March 2026.

As merger consideration, shareholders in FPC will receive ordinary shares in Precise in proportion to their existing shareholding in FPC, where one (1) share, irrespective of share class, in FPC entitles the holder to receive nine (9) new ordinary shares in Precise.

Subject to the fulfilment of the conditions for the Merger, FPC will be dissolved and its assets and liabilities will be transferred to Precise through the registration of the Merger by the Swedish Companies Registration Office, which is expected to take place during the third quarter of 2026. Settlement of the merger consideration will take place following registration of the Merger with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Amendment of the articles of association

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend the articles of association in respect of the limits for the number of board members.

Reduction of the share capital to cover loss

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to reduce the Company's share capital by SEK 107,595,368.278267 to cover loss and without redemption of shares. Through the reduction, the share capital decreases from SEK 162,023,501.667533 to SEK 54,428,133.389266, whereby the quota value of the share decreases from SEK 21.353477 to SEK 7.173218 per share.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, +46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fpc.com

Press, +46(0)10-172 00 10, press@fpc.com

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions - trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs - power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).