Fingerprint Cards AB: Bulletin from the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting today on June 3, 2026 in Stockholm. A summary of the resolutions passed by the Meeting is set out below.

Dividend

The Meeting resolved that no dividend be paid.

Board of Directors and Auditors

The Meeting discharged the previous and current directors of the Board and the managing director from liability in relation to the company for the period 1 January - 31 December 2025.

The Meeting re-elected Christian Lagerling, Adam Philpott and Carl Johan Grandinson as Board members. Christian Lagerling was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Meeting resolved that Board remuneration shall be SEK 675,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 295,000 to each other Member of the Board. No remuneration shall be paid to a Board member that is employed and paid by the Company. No fee for work on committees shall be paid.

The Meeting resolved to re-elect BDO Mälardalen AB, with Authorized Public Accountant Johan Pharmanson as Auditor-in-Charge, as auditor up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Meeting resolved that remuneration of auditors shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration report

The Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' report over remuneration regarding 2025 according to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fpc.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

press@fpc.com

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions - trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs - power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).