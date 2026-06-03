Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX blickt nach frühem Bohr-Erfolg in eine goldene Zukunft der Atomkraft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41H5C | ISIN: SE0026141665 | Ticker-Symbol: FPQ0
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 08:14
1,070 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9941,12817:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 13:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fingerprint Cards AB: Bulletin from the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting today on June 3, 2026 in Stockholm. A summary of the resolutions passed by the Meeting is set out below.

Dividend

The Meeting resolved that no dividend be paid.

Board of Directors and Auditors

The Meeting discharged the previous and current directors of the Board and the managing director from liability in relation to the company for the period 1 January - 31 December 2025.

The Meeting re-elected Christian Lagerling, Adam Philpott and Carl Johan Grandinson as Board members. Christian Lagerling was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Meeting resolved that Board remuneration shall be SEK 675,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 295,000 to each other Member of the Board. No remuneration shall be paid to a Board member that is employed and paid by the Company. No fee for work on committees shall be paid.

The Meeting resolved to re-elect BDO Mälardalen AB, with Authorized Public Accountant Johan Pharmanson as Auditor-in-Charge, as auditor up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Meeting resolved that remuneration of auditors shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration report

The Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' report over remuneration regarding 2025 according to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fpc.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

press@fpc.com

About FPC
Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions - trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs - power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.