Precise Biometrics AB: Precise Biometrics announces outcome in the issuance of substitute warrants to holders of warrants in Fingerprint Cards

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, WITHIN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise Biometrics") today announces the outcome in the issuance of substitute warrants to holders of warrants of series 2025:1 (TO8) in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprint Cards") (the "Warrant Holders") that was announced on 18 June 2026. The Warrant Holders have had the opportunity to either receive warrants with corresponding rights in the combined company following the merger between Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards (the "Substitute Warrants") or transfer their warrants to Precise Biometrics in exchange for cash consideration of SEK 0.001008 per warrant. The outcome shows that 1,855,541,003 Substitute Warrants will be issued and approximately, in total, SEK 62,800 will be paid to the Warrant Holders.

Settlement of the cash consideration and delivery of the Substitute Warrants will start in connection with final registration of the merger with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and, in connection therewith, the Substitute Warrants will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. The right to receive Substitute Warrants is granted to the Warrant Holders who, as of 15 July 2026, or such other date on which the merger is finally registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, are holders of warrants of series 2025:1 (TO8) in Fingerprint Cards. The Substitute Warrants are issued free of charge.

Two hundred and twenty-two (222) Substitute Warrants entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in Precise Biometrics at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average share price of Precise Biometrics' share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the ten trading days preceding, but not including, 11 September 2026, however never exceeding SEK 3.33 per share.

Provided full exercise of the Substitute Warrants, the share capital of Precise Biometrics will increase by a maximum of SEK 2,507,487.60 and the number of shares will increase by 8,358,292.

For further information, please refer to Precise Biometrics' press release on 18 June 2026.

Important information

For the purposes of this disclaimer, "this press release" means this document, its contents or any part of them, any oral presentation, any question-and-answer session and any written or oral materials discussed or distributed therein.

This press release may not be made public, published or distributed, either directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, or any other jurisdiction where such action, in whole or in part, would be subject to legal restrictions or would require additional information documents, registration, or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. The information in this press release may not be forwarded or reproduced in a manner that is inconsistent with such restrictions or would entail such requirements. Any violation of these instructions may constitute a breach of applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus or an offer document. Nor does this press release constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities, or an inducement to enter into investment activity, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Warrant Holders should read the board resolution on issuance of warrants and the accompanying warrant terms and conditions for more complete information about the merger and the Substitute Warrants.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of Precise Biometrics, Fingerprint Cards or the combined company. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this press release and Precise Biometrics does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Additionally, there can be no certainty that the merger will be completed in the manner and timeframe described in this press release, or at all.

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometrics, providing trusted solutions for biometric security, access, and identity. The company's technologies enable organizations to deliver secure, seamless access across physical and digital environments while preventing fraud and identity threats. The offering includes algorithm products and biometric systems for fingerprint, facial, and palm recognition, along with turnkey solutions for biometric physical access (Precise Access) and visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast). The premium solutions enable secure and seamless access to data, mobile devices, premises, and trusted identities.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), the US, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.