Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Van Dyke Co., is pleased to report analytical results from the previously reported historical diamond drill core sampling program to further define the limits of the total soluble copper (TSCu) mineralization in certain drillholes on its 100% owned Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Gila County, Arizona.

Analytical results from eleven drillholes have been received, eight of which returned intervals exceeding the TSCu cutoff (0.025%) used in the mineral resource estimate (MRE) update completed in 2020. Analytical highlights include:

Highlights

DDH OXY-42, intersected a 100.59 meter (m) core interval (336.19 to 436.78m) that averaged 0.250% total copper (TCu) and 0.163% TSCu

DDH OXY-42 included a 22.86m core interval (337.72 to 360.58m) that averaged 0.481% TCu and 0.409% TSCu

These analytical results have better defined the boundary between the Transitional and Sulphide mineral domains in the Van Dyke deposit

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The sampling program has better defined the total soluble copper envelope in certain portions of the Van Dyke copper deposit. With eight of the eleven drill holes yielding analytical results above the 0.025% TSCu cutoff used in the 2020 MRE, the combination of these results and the pending analytical results from an additional eighteen drillholes suggests the potential to increase the TSCu content of the Van Dyke deposit."

Analytical Results

Analytical results for eight historical diamond drillholes from the Van Dyke project are reported in this news release. Analytical results from an additional 18 drillholes are pending. The analytical results of economic interest are acid soluble copper (ASCu) and cyanide soluble copper (CNCu). The TSCu (acid + cyanide soluble copper) cutoff grade used in the 2020 MRE was 0.025%. Analytical results received and locations of the sampled drill holes discussed in this news release are shown in Table-1 and Figure-1.

The weighted average grades for the mineralized intervals presented in Table-1 used a 0.025% TSCu cutoff and a maximum core interval of five (5) meters of material below cut-off and/or missing samples within the mineralized interval in line with the cutoff grade used in the 2020 MRE.

Table-1: Partial results of 2026 sampling of historical drillholes from Van Dyke project

DDH ID From (m) To (m) Int. (m) TCu (%) ASCu (%) CNCu (%) RECu (%) OXY-1 283.46 298.70 15.24 0.076 0.031 0.011 0.034 425.20 440.44 15.24 0.110 0.046 0.044 0.020 OXY-2 484.63 490.73 6.09 1.041 0.526 0.510 0.005 OXY-13 313.94 317.91 3.97 0.237 0.196 0.009 0.035 OXY-18 629.11 644.35 15.24 0.143 0.022 0.098 0.023 OXY-27 657.45 663.24 5.79 0.162 0.035 0.030 0.096 OXY-29 437.39 441.96 4.57 0.260 0.048 0.015 0.197 OXY-41 375.51 395.33 19.82 0.130 0.065 0.042 0.024 OXY-42 336.19 436.78 100.59 0.250 0.140 0.023 0.087 includes 337.72 360.58 22.86 0.481 0.395 0.014 0.072 includes 415.44 423.06 7.62 0.388 0.079 0.044 0.266

Notes to Table-1:

TCu=total copper, ASCu=acid soluble copper, CNCu=cyanide soluble copper, RECu=residual copper

TCu=ASCu+CNCu+RECu, TSCu=ASCu+CNCu)

All drillholes are vertical (inclined at -90 degrees)

True thickness and widths of mineralization are currently unknown





Figure-1: Historical drillhole locations for samples discussed in this news release

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/295016_85056c08747d49f9_001full.jpg

Comments on Analytical Results

The 2026 sampling completed in DDH OXY-42 extended the TSCu mineralization from 336.19m to 436.78m, an additional 100.59m down dip. The TSCu envelope in this drill hole now extends from a core interval of 249.33m to 436.78m. The objective of the sampling program was to either fill data gaps identified in previous sampling programs or extend the limits of the TSCu envelope to better define the boundary between the Transitional and Sulphide copper domains within the Van Dyke deposit. Analytical results for three drill holes yielded below cutoff (0.025% TSCu) copper concentrations.

Quality Control, Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Copper Fox follows a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program. The 2026 sampling program consisted of 359 samples consisting of 332 pulp and core samples, 18 certified reference standards and 9 blanks from 29 historical drillholes.

Skyline Assayers and Laboratories Inc. (Accreditation 2953.01 and Standard ISO/IEC 17025: 2017) located in Tucson, Arizona completed sample preparation and analysis. The Transitional zone of the Van Dyke deposit is a mixture of acid soluble minerals (malachite, azurite, chrysocolla) and chalcocite, a secondary copper sulphide. Samples were prepared using preparation code SP-1 - Crush to plus 75% -10 mesh, split and pulverize with standard steel to plus 95% -150 mesh and analyzed using analytical code Cu-PKG06LI for Sequential leach to determine acid soluble, cyanide soluble, and residual copper in the samples.

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper development and exploration in the United States and Canada. Copper Fox and its subsidiaries own 100% of the Van Dyke ISCR project, a development stage, potential near term, mid-size copper mine in Arizona and a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited (75% interest and Operator) which hosts the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In addition, Copper Fox owns 100% of the resource stage Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in northwestern British Columbia and the Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain advanced exploration stage porphyry copper projects located in the prolific Laramide age copper province in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: extends mineralized envelope; better defined boundary between the Transitional and Sulphide mineral domains; and the potential to increase the size of the TSCu content of the Van Dyke deposit.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: completing the planned geometallurgical program; the availability of service providers; the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include among others: the analytical results may not be received for the further 18 drill core samples; further analysis may not extend the mineralized envelope; the TSCu may not increase; the overall economy may deteriorate; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; fluctuations in commodity prices and demand; uncertainty related to potential threat of tariffs; currency exchange rates; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295016

Source: Copper Fox Metals Inc.