

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $297 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $235 million, or $2.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $357 million or $3.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $2.412 billion from $2.223 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $297 Mln. vs. $235 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.10 vs. $2.33 last year. -Revenue: $2.412 Bln vs. $2.223 Bln last year.



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