

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AIB Group PLC (A5G.F, A5G.IR, AIB.IR), an Irish lender, on Thursday reported a decline in net interest income for the first quarter.



For the first quarter, the company recorded a net interest income of EUR 0.92 billion, less than EUR 0.95 billion in the same period last year. This decline was mainly due to the lower interest rates.



Gross loans increased to EUR 73.5 billion from EUR 72.3 billion, which was reported in December 2025, driven by new lending and positive foreign exchange impact. Total new lending stood at EUR 3.6 billion, up by 11% from the prior-year period.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the Group has reaffirmed its net interest income outlook of EUR 3.8 billion. For fiscal 2025, the lender had posted net interest income of EUR 3.75 billion.



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