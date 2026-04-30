

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.549 billion, or $5.47 per share. This compares with $2.003 billion, or $4.20 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.581 billion or $5.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.2% to $17.415 billion from $14.249 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.549 Bln. vs. $2.003 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.47 vs. $4.20 last year. -Revenue: $17.415 Bln vs. $14.249 Bln last year.



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