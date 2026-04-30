

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $151.3 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $121.0 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Molson Coors Beverage Company reported adjusted earnings of $117.5 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $2.351 billion from $2.304 billion last year.



Molson Coors Beverage Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $151.3 Mln. vs. $121.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $2.351 Bln vs. $2.304 Bln last year.



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