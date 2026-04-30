

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Smurfit Westrock plc (SW) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $65 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $384 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Smurfit Westrock plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $7.71 billion from $7.65 billion last year.



Smurfit Westrock plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $65 Mln. vs. $384 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $7.71 Bln vs. $7.65 Bln last year.



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