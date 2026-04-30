Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from more than 550 soil samples collected on the Second Run Claim Block (# 11966) located approximately 3 kilometers south of the Bald Hill Deposit. The Second Run Claim block was acquired by staking in 2025 to cover the suspected southern extension of the Bald Hill Deposit.

These highly anomalous soil results could indicate new areas of antimony mineralization on the Bald Hill Property.

Interpretation of Lidar and topographic images in covering the area suggests that these anomalies may be related to interpreted fault zones.

Highlights -

Soil results indicate anomalous antimony (Sb) concentrations up to 40 times background in two areas with values of over 450 ppm Sb.

The anomaly is not fully constrained and will require further investigation.

Other area of weakly to moderately anomalous values for antimony are present.

Interpretation of the Lidar images and topography in the area suggest that the anomalies are related to interpreted structures.

These are areas previously unexplored for antimony.

Access to examine the anomalous area is easy and further sampling and prospecting will take place in early May.

Figure 1: Location of Second Run Claim Block. Note the Bald Hill Deposit is located on claim 4633 approximately 3 km to the north. Vally Waters is the name of the regional municipality.

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Results

The soil sampling identified three areas of anomalous antimony (Sb) in soil - SR1, SR2, SR3. In these areas values of antimony in the soil range from 5 times to greater than 40 times background (Figure 2). The highest values obtained from the soils are over 450 ppm Sb.

Comparing the results to other metals (Table 1) to the values of highly anomalous antimony (Sb) shows little relationship among the commonly associated metals suggesting that this is an "Antimony- only" Source.

Table 1: Soil Results for Anomalous (i.e. greater than 40 times background) Antimony Compared to Gold (Au), Copper (Cu), Zinc (Zn), Arsenic (As) and Lead (Pb)

Cu Zn As Sb Au(ppb) Pb 44 133 25.6 453 55.2 20.1 28.1 121 19.2 210 0.5 13.9 25.8 121 24.2 172 1.8 20 12.6 73.7 28.6 161 22.6 7.42 52 101 35.2 151 0.5 18.9 31 124 20.3 123 0.5 32.8 35 133 15.8 58.8 0.5 13 31.2 112 20.9 58.7 16 11.9 37.4 80.7 37.6 58.7 0.5 24.7 26.1 107 26.7 50.2 0.5 21.3 27 110 22.5 48 2.5 13.3

Figure 2: Results of Soil Sampling Program on Second Run Claim Block. Note three areas of antimony (Sb) results which contain anomalous antimony values.

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The use of soil sampling to identify antimony - bearing stibnite zones has been shown to be effective at the Bald Hill Main mineralized zone (Figure 3) and the areas identified by this soil sampling will be further explored by prospecting and possibly trenching followed-up with drilling. In addition, the soil sampling area will be expanded to the west and north of anomalous area SR 1.

To cover further extensions of the anomalous values the property has been expanded direction by the stalking of an additional 12 claim units (Claim # 12476) to the west of Anomalous area SR 1 (Figure 4).

Figure 3: Soil sampling Results for Bald Hill Main Deposit. From 2014: note correspondence of mineralized zone from Main Zone to BH South with soil trend.

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Figure 4: Claim Extension to the West of Anomalous Area SR 1.

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This area of potential adds to the new zones of antimony-bearing stibnite discovered in 2025 and described in previous Press release - Marcus Zone, BH Central and BH South. Which are described below.

Marcus West Zone

Trenching has exposed the zone of mineralization for approximately 100 meters in a north-south direction. Stibnite in outcrop on surface can be seen over a thickness of at least 4 meters and an be up to 11 meters wide.

BH Central

Trenching in 2014 by the previous explorer discovered a new area of antimony mineralization approximately 150 meters south of the Main Zone. It appears to be an extension of the Main Zone. The trenching recovered 2.8 % Sb over 8.1 meters from channel sampling, trenching is currently being undertaken by ATMY on the Stibnite bearing zone.

BH South

Trenching in 2014 on the south end of a antimony soil anomaly discovered a new area of antimony mineralization which gave 9.04 % Sb over 2.6 m including 12.32 % over 1.7 m from channel sampling. It is located ~ 1.0 km along trend to the southeast of the Bald Hill deposit. Recent trenching by ATMY has exposed the Stibnite bearing zone for over 150 meters.

Exploration

These areas of anomalous antimony in soils will be added to the proposed summer exploration program to detail these potential extensions of the property. This will include large soil sampling programs, prospecting and follow-up trenching and potentially drilling. A detailed airborne survey with magnetic and electromagnetic detectors is being planned to cover the majority of the 3000 Ha property.

Mr. Jim Atkinson P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources, commented: "The identification of anomalous soil results in the area to the south of the main Bald Hill Mineralized Zone amplifies our belief that we are dealing with a large antimony-mineralizing episode on ATMY's property. While other minor occurrences of antimony mineralization have been identified in the same geologic belt it is thought that this is an especially 'antimony - endowed' area."

Mr. Atkinson continues: "Our exploration programs continue to identify areas for further discovery and a project that started with a relatively small and restricted, all be it high grade, potential has now been widened to include four zones at Main Bald Hill and at least three other areas of potential indicated by soil sampling. We continue to explore and believe our summer exploration program should be very exciting!"

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR+. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

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Source: Antimony Resources Corp.