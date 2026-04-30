

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $118.0 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $136.6 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $945.6 million from $963.9 million last year.



A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $118.0 Mln. vs. $136.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $945.6 Mln vs. $963.9 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News