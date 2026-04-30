

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $220.62 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $144.25 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $407.57 million or $2.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.3% to $7.874 billion from $6.233 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $220.62 Mln. vs. $144.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $7.874 Bln vs. $6.233 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 13.55 To $ 14.25 Full year revenue guidance: $ 34.7 B To $ 35.2 B



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