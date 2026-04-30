

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $157.36 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $125.13 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $558.01 million from $536.62 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $157.36 Mln. vs. $125.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $558.01 Mln vs. $536.62 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.83 To $ 0.87



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