

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, reflecting the strong revenue performance in the first quarter.



For fiscal 2026, Eli Lilly now projects earnings in a range of $35.50 to $37.00 per share on revenues between $82 billion and $85 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $33.50 to $35.00 per share on revenues between $80.0 billion and $83.0 billion.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, LLY is trading on the NYSE at $896.70, up $45.29 or 5.32 percent.



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