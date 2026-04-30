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WKN: A2H81X | ISIN: SE0010573113 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ZA
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:12
0,200 Euro
-1,23 % -0,003
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCELIA PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCELIA PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 13:26 Uhr
137 Leser
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Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Ascelia Pharma AB

MALMÖ, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Ascelia Pharma (STO:ACE):

During April, the registered number of shares and votes in Ascelia Pharma AB ("Ascelia Pharma") has increased due to the directed new issue of ordinary shares which was announced by Ascelia Pharma on 23 April 2026. As of 30 April 2026, the total number of shares in Ascelia Pharma amounts to 134,569,246 shares, whereof 133,535,460 are ordinary shares with one vote each and 1,033,786 are series C shares with 1/10 vote each. The total number of votes in Ascelia Pharma as of 30 April 2026 amounts to 133,638,838.6.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO
Email: moc@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 118

Anton Hansson, CFO
Email: anton.hansson@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 113

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

This information is information that Ascelia Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2026-04-30 11:00 CEST.

Attachments

Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Ascelia Pharma AB

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-ascelia-pharma-ab-1162824

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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