Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Criterium Energy Ltd. ("Criterium" or the "Company") (TSXV: CEQ), an independent upstream energy development and production company focused on energizing growth for Southeast Asia, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Ben Arnott to Criterium's Board of Directors and provided information related to the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Appointment of Mr. Ben Arnott as Non-Independent Director and Strategic Advisor

Criterium is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ben Arnott to its Board of Directors, subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Arnott is a seasoned energy finance professional with over 25 years of experience raising capital across the energy sector throughout the Asia Pacific region. He has successfully arranged over US$50 billion in credit financings. As the former Head of Energy for Southeast Asia and Australia at Société Générale, Mr. Arnott has a track record of successfully closing numerous complex corporate and project financings, exhibiting deep expertise in the upstream sector and forging strong relationships with both operators and financial institutions.

Mr. Arnott will join the audit committee, replacing Mr. Brian Anderson in that role. Mr. Anderson will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Arnott will support the Board in overseeing the Company's existing debt obligations as well as future corporate and project financing initiatives.

Mr. Arnott will also take an active role in the Company as a Strategic Advisor and will therefore be a non-independent member of the Board. In this capacity, he will work closely with the CEO and management team to advance financing strategies aimed at accelerating development across the Company's portfolio, while also supporting the evaluation and execution of potential merger and acquisition opportunities.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ben to our Board and as a strategic advisor to our management team," said Matthew Klukas, President and CEO of Criterium Energy. "His proven track record of structuring and delivering financing solutions across the Southeast Asian energy sector will be instrumental as we scale production, strengthen our capital structure, and continue to position Criterium as a trusted energy provider in the region."

Mr. Arnott holds a degree in Geology from Imperial College London and a post graduate diploma from Aston University.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The 2026 Annual General Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") will be held at the Bow Valley Square Conference Center (Angus and Northcote Rooms), 3rd Floor, 205-5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2V7 on June 16, 2026 at 9:00am MDT. An Information Circular, which includes notice of the AGM, and the Company's Annual Information Form, is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Criterium's website at www.criteriumenergy.com, or can be accessed via the links below.

A Letter to Shareholders from the CEO

Information Circular

Annual Information Form

Notice and Access and Form of Proxy

The Board recognizes the importance of the AGM and affirms the Company's commitment to ensuring that shareholders can vote and engage during the meeting. Shareholders who are unable to attend the AGM may submit questions related to the business of the meeting in advance by email to info@criteriumenergy.com, please include "2026 AGM" in the subject line. Insofar as is relevant to the business of the meeting, questions will be responded to by email and considered as appropriate in the meeting itself.

Stay Connected to Criterium

Shareholders and other interested parties who would like to learn more about the Criterium opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website and review a recent corporate presentation, and to follow the Company on the following platforms for ongoing corporate updates and relevant international oil and gas industry information:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/criterium-energy/

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/CriteriumEnergy,

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CriteriumEnergyCEQV

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements that are based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "seek", "aims" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of Criterium's businesses include, among other things: risks and assumptions associated with operations; risks inherent in Criterium's future operations; increases in maintenance, operating or financing costs; the availability and price of labour, equipment and materials; competitive factors, including competition from third parties in the areas in which Criterium intends to operate, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the oil and gas industry; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; inflation; risks of war, hostilities, civil insurrection, pandemics, instability and political and economic conditions in or affecting Indonesia or other countries in which Criterium intends to operate (including the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict); severe weather conditions and risks related to climate change; terrorist threats; risks associated with technology; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental, regulatory and taxation laws, and the interpretation of such changes to Criterium future business; availability of adequate levels of insurance; difficulty in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and the maintenance of such approvals; general economic and business conditions and markets; and such other similar risks and uncertainties. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or other factor on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty, as these are interdependent and the Company's future course of action depends on the assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Criterium has made assumptions regarding, among other things: future exchange and interest rates; supply of and demand for commodities; inflation; the availability of capital on satisfactory terms; the availability and price of labour and materials; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; access to capital; the receipt and timing of regulatory and other required approvals; the ability of Criterium to implement its business strategies; the continuance of existing and proposed tax regimes; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the parties do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Criterium Energy Ltd.