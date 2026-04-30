Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a commercial update highlighting continued expansion of its retail distribution network, new product innovation, and progress advancing its national growth strategy.

MOD Expands into Two of Canada's Largest Cannabis Retailers

Building on Glow's recent success expanding distribution with Canada's leading national cannabis retailers, Glow has expanded distribution of its flagship MOD brand into two of Canada's largest cannabis retailers, adding approximately 140 new retail locations across Ontario. With initial store roll-outs commencing in the first quarter of 2026, Glow's momentum continues and reflects the sustained demand for its core product portfolio. This expansion underscores the Company's dual pronged growth strategy1, deepening penetration within established markets which lays the groundwork for advancing its national expansion into new markets across Canada.

"We're carrying our commercial momentum into 2026 with a strong start, expanding distribution with two of Canada's largest cannabis retailers. This represents another important step in our growth strategy and helps build a stronger platform for continued expansion across Canada," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "As we strengthen our position in Ontario and expand our reach across Canada, we remain focused on advancing innovation, with new product launches that further differentiate our portfolio and support long-term growth."

New Innovation Launching in Ontario

Further strengthening its market position in Ontario and supporting its innovation-led growth, Glow has secured two new product listings in Ontario, continuing to deliver differentiated, value-added innovation. The two new listings are:

MOD CBD Drops 1500 - 15 Pack , an innovative new fast-acting, water-soluble CBD drops product with high-purity CBD, with a portable squeeze bottle designed for easy, customizable dosing. Perfect for the wellness focused CBD-only consumer, each pack contains 1,500mg CBD (15 x 100mg) in a pack of 15 unflavoured bottles, with 1 drop = 1mg CBD. Launching May 2026.

.decimal Live Resin THC 10 - 50 Capsules, a fast-acting powder-based capsule formulated with 10mg of live resin THC per capsule, designed for precise, consistent dosing with faster, more predictable absorption. Tapping into the growing demand for full-spectrum, live resin products, .decimal brings a new fast-acting option to the capsule segment, with each bottle containing 50 capsules for convenient dose-control. Launching July 2026.





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Advancing National Expansion

Glow continues to expand its retail footprint in recently launched provinces as part of its national expansion strategy. Following its entry into the Saskatchewan and Manitoba markets, the Company has established distribution across approximately 20% of licensed cannabis retailers in these markets, reflecting encouraging early traction for its innovative product portfolio. With significant headroom for further distribution growth remaining, these markets represent an important opportunity for further growth for 2026. In parallel, the Company continues to make progress advancing its next phase of provincial expansion, further strengthening its national footprint and positioning the Company for continued growth.

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About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future activities. Forward- looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of the Company's products; decreases in the prevailing prices for the Company's products; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 Source: Glow Lifetech MD&A For the year ended December 31, 2025

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Source: Glow Lifetech Corp.