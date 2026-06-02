Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of its outstanding 8,900,000 share purchase warrants1 expired unexercised on May 29, 2026, fully eliminating the Company's warrant overhang. This milestone represents another important step in Glow's ongoing efforts to simplify its capital structure, reduce potential dilution, and enhance long-term shareholder value.

Strengthening Capital Structure

The expiration of the remaining warrants follows the elimination of 41,031,673 warrants during Q1 20262 and 20,166,667 warrants during Q4 20253 through a combination of expiry and exercise. In total, Glow has eliminated more than 70 million warrants over the past eight months, significantly reducing potential dilution and simplifying its capital structure going forward.

Since the end of Q1 2025, Glow has reduced its fully diluted share count by approximately 20%, driven by the expiry and exercise of warrants and stock options. These actions reflect Glow's continued commitment to disciplined capital structure management and prudent stewardship of shareholder capital.

"The elimination of our remaining warrant overhang is a positive development for shareholders, meaningfully reducing potential dilution and reflects ongoing commitment to a cleaner, more shareholder-friendly capital structure," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "Over the past year, we've taken several steps to strengthen our balance sheet and simplify our capital structure, culminating in the elimination of more than 70 million warrants and a reduction of approximately 20% in our fully diluted share count. Combined with our debt-free balance sheet, strong cash balance, and improving operating performance, these achievements strengthen the foundation of the business and position Glow to create long-term value for shareholders as we continue executing our growth strategy."

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About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future activities. Forward- looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of the Company's products; decreases in the prevailing prices for the Company's products; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 8,900,000 warrants exercisable at $0.07 per share

2 See Press Release dated March 27, 2026

3 See Press Release dated October 28, 2025

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299704

Source: Glow Lifetech Corp.