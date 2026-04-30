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WKN: A1JH3B | ISIN: SE0003815604 | Ticker-Symbol: P0F
Stuttgart
30.04.26 | 14:17
0,510 Euro
+0,99 % +0,005
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGETIS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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EGETIS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,5100,53514:56
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 13:50 Uhr
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Egetis Therapeutics to Participate in Pediatric Endocrine Society Annual Meeting 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Egetis Therapeutics (STO:EGTX) - Egetis Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Egetis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ Stockholm:EGTX), today announced its participation in the Pediatric Endocrine Society (PES) Annual Meeting, taking place April 30 to May 3, 2026, in San Francisco, CA, USA.

Egetis will engage with the pediatric endocrinology community through multiple scientific and educational activities during the meeting. The Company will host a disease awareness booth (#321), providing information on MCT8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome) and ongoing efforts to increase disease awareness, enhance clinician education, and support earlier diagnosis.

Anny Bedard, President North America at Egetis, said: "The Pediatric Endocrine Society meeting in the U.S. represents an important opportunity for Egetis to connect with a highly relevant clinical audience. Pediatric endocrinologists play a critical role in the identification, diagnosis, and management of patients with rare metabolic and endocrine disorders, and we look forward to sharing our data and increasing awareness of MCT8 deficiency."

In addition, Egetis will present a scientific poster titled "Real-world data-driven insights uncovering clinical and biochemical patterns that inform the identification of undiagnosed patients with MCT8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome)", underscoring opportunities to improve early recognition and reduce time to diagnosis.

  • Session: Poster Session 2

  • Poster number: 25

  • Date: Friday May 1

  • Time: 7:15 - 8:00 am PDT

The Company will also deliver an oral presentation titled "Effects of tiratricol withdrawal in monocarboxylate transporter 8 (MCT8) deficiency: The ReTRIACt trial," adding to the growing body of clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy profile of tiratricol.

  • Session: Oral Abstracts #3: Growth, Thyroid, and Obesity

  • Date: Saturday May 2

  • Time: 5:25 - 5:35 pm PDT

For further information, please contact:

Nicklas Westerholm, CEO
+46 (0) 733 542 062
nicklas.westerholm@egetis.com

Karl Hård, Head of Investor Relations & Business Development
+46 (0) 733 011 944
karl.hard@egetis.com

About Egetis Therapeutics

Egetis Therapeutics is an innovative and integrated pharmaceutical company, focusing on projects in late-stage development for commercialization for treatments of serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the orphan drug segment.

The Company's lead drug candidate Emcitate (tiratricol) is developed for the treatment of patients with monocarboxylate transporter 8 (MCT8) deficiency, a highly debilitating rare disease with no available treatment. In February 2025 the European Commission approved Emcitate as the first and only treatment for MCT8 deficiency in EU. Egetis initiated the launch of Emcitate in Germany on May 1, 2025. Emcitate (tiratricol) is not approved in the USA.

On March 27, 2026, Egetis announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the filing of its New Drug Application (NDA) for Emcitate (tiratricol) for the treatment of MCT8 deficiency. The application has been granted Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date, or FDA decision date, of September 28, 2026.

The NDA for Emcitate (tiratricol) for treatment of MCT8 deficiency is based on clinical data from Triac Trial I, Triac Trial II, ReTRIACt, EMC Cohort Study, EMC Survival Study and the US Expanded Access Program.

Tiratricol holds Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for MCT8 deficiency and resistance to thyroid hormone beta (RTH-beta) in the US and the EU. MCT8 deficiency and RTH-beta are two distinct indications, with no overlap in patient populations. Tiratricol has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA, which gives Egetis the opportunity to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) in the US, after approval.

The drug candidate Aladote (calmangafodipir) is a first in class drug candidate developed to reduce the risk of acute liver injury associated with paracetamol (acetaminophen) overdose. A proof of principle study has been successfully completed. The design of a pivotal Phase IIb/III study (Albatross), with the purpose of applying for market approval in the US and Europe, has been finalized following interactions with the FDA, EMA and MHRA. The development program for Aladote has been parked. Aladote has been granted ODD in the US and in the EU.

Egetis Therapeutics is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market (Nasdaq Stockholm:EGTX).
For more information, see www.egetis.com

Attachments

Egetis Therapeutics to Participate in Pediatric Endocrine Society Annual Meeting 2026

SOURCE: Egetis Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/egetis-therapeutics-to-participate-in-pediatric-endocrine-society-annual-meeting-2026-1162834

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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