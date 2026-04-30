

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The yen rose to nearly a 4-week high of 183.83 against the euro, from an early near 2-week low of 187.56.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to more than 3-week highs of 212.15 and 199.83 from an early 18-year low of 216.61 and a 2-day low of 203.09, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to nearly a 2-month high of 156.85 and nearly a 3-week high of 114.96 from an early 9-month low of 160.73 and more than a 1-1/2-year low of 117.52, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen advanced to near 2-week highs of 112.31 and 92.06 from early lows of 114.45 and 93.76, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 182.00 against the euro, 209.00 against the pound, 198.00 against the franc, 154.00 against the greenback, 111.00 against the loonie, 110.00 against the aussie and 91.00 against the kiwi.



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