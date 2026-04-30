

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $904 million, or $7.06 per share. This compares with $961 million, or $7.37 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Parker Hannifin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 billion or $8.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $5.48 billion from $4.96 billion last year.



Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $904 Mln. vs. $961 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.06 vs. $7.37 last year. -Revenue: $5.48 Bln vs. $4.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 31.20 Full year revenue guidance: 7 %



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