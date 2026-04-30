

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.413 billion, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $797 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.338 billion or $2.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $2.977 billion from $2.473 billion last year.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.413 Bln. vs. $797 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $2.977 Bln vs. $2.473 Bln last year.



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