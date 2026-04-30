nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission-critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications, today announced plans to expand its existing operations in Torino, Italy, to support increased demand from European and allied customers for locally assembled directed energy solutions.

The expanded Torino footprint is expected to enhance nLIGHT's ability to deliver high-power laser subsystems and integrated directed energy components tailored to regional operational needs, while aligning with European localization, security, and supply-chain resiliency requirements. The initiative builds on nLIGHT's established presence in Italy and reflects the company's long-term commitment to supporting allied defense and security users with mission-ready laser technology.

"As directed energy moves closer to operational deployment across NATO and other allied forces, proximity to our growing base of international customers and partners is increasingly important," said Scott Keeney, President and Chief Executive Officer of nLIGHT. "Expanding our Torino operations enables us to assemble and support advanced laser solutions in-region, accelerate customer engagement, and strengthen alignment with European industrial and defense ecosystems."

Supporting International Requirements Through Localization

nLIGHT's Torino expansion is expected to focus on local assembly, integration, test, and lifecycle support of directed energy laser subsystems intended for European and allied defense applications. By increasing in-region capabilities, the company aims to reduce delivery timelines, enhance technical collaboration, and support sovereign and cooperative defense programs across a wide range of European and Middle Eastern customers.

The expansion also supports broader allied objectives around trusted supply chains, industrial participation, and interoperability by enabling closer coordination with in-region defense contractors, system integrators, and research partners.

"This investment reflects a strategic shift we are seeing across the defense technology sector-moving advanced manufacturing and integration closer to the customer," added Andrea Braglia, nLIGHT's Head of European Operations. "Torino provides us with a strong technical base, access to skilled talent, and a central location within the European and Middle Eastern defense market."

Positioned for Growing Directed Energy Demand

Directed energy systems continue to gain traction globally as a scalable, cost-effective solution for counter-UAS, air and missile defense, and other emerging threats. nLIGHT's laser technologies are designed to deliver the power, beam quality, efficiency, and reliability required for these demanding applications.

The Torino expansion complements nLIGHT's existing R&D and manufacturing operations in the United States and supports the company's strategy to serve customers through a globally distributed, security-focused operating model.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for mission-critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs more than 800 people with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. The company's vertically integrated approach enables performance leadership from laser chip through system-level solutions. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

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Contacts:

For more information contact:

John Marchetti

VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

nLIGHT, Inc.

(360) 566-4460

john.marchetti@nlight.net