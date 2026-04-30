

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy increased in April, though the outlook remains muted, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Thursday.



The economic barometer rose to 97.9 in April from a revised 9-month low of 95.6 in March. However, it continued to stay below its medium-term average of 100.



Among components, the indicators for manufacturing, for other services, and for private consumption show particularly positive developments, while weakening conditions persist in the hospitality segment.



Within manufacturing, the indicator bundles for the wood, glass, stone, and earth segments as well as for food and beverage producers experience a setback. On the other hand, a more favorable outlook is showing in the metal industry, paper and printing products, and for the electrical industry.



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