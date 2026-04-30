

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.L) on Thursday reported a strong increase in profitability in the first quarter of 2026 compared with a year earlier, mainly supported by higher revenue.



Earnings before tax rose sharply to $706.9 million from $345.0 million, supported by a significant reduction in losses on financial instruments, which improved to a loss of $1.0 million from $100.3 million a year earlier.



Earnings from operations climbed to $724.8 million from $465.8 million.



Earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $353.9 million from $173.2 million. Earnings per share increased to $1.44 from $0.70.



Adjusted earnings from operations attributable to shareholders of the Company rose to $370 million or $1.53 per share from $219 million or $0.90 per share last year.



EBITDA also improved strongly, rising to $872 million from $540 million, and Adjusted EBITDA increased to $880 million from $613 million.



Revenue rose to $1.349 billion from $1.042 billion last year.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains on track to meet its full-year guidance, while noting that performance is expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year.



Endeavour Mining shares closed at C$76.47 on Wednesday, down 2.59%.



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