

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $3.88 billion, or $4.35 per share. This compares with $3.28 billion, or $3.59 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $4.10 billion or $4.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $8.39 billion from $7.25 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.88 Bln. vs. $3.28 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.35 vs. $3.59 last year. -Revenue: $8.39 Bln vs. $7.25 Bln last year.



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