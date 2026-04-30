

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a technology company, Thursday announced that it has secured a five-year, $869 million MACRO or Mission Awareness Capabilities Ramp-up and Optimization II competitive contract from the U.S. Army.



Under this contract, the company will use Artificial Intelligence, advanced networking and modular open architecture, to design, build, and integrate secure systems for the Pentagon that help warfighters make better, faster decisions across the electromagnetic spectrum including the land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.



In pre-market activity, LDOS shares were trading at $145.59, down 0.22% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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