

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc rose to 3-day highs of 0.9187 against the euro and 1.0610 against the pound, from early lows of 0.9240 and 1.0669, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the franc climbed to a 2-day high of 0.7845 from an early low of 0.7924.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.91 against the euro, 1.05 against the pound and 0.77 against the greenback.



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