Ondas Inc.: Ondas to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground-based intelligence systems through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Ondas management will host the conference call and simultaneous webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: 844-883-3907

International dial-in number: 412-317-5798

Call participant pre-registration link: here

The Company encourages listeners to pre-register, which allows callers to gain immediate access and bypass the live operator. Please note that you can register at any time during the call. For those who choose not to pre-register, please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time, at which time an operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.ondas.com. A replay will be accessible from the investor relations website after completion of the event.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical connectivity solutions for defense, security, and industrial markets. Through its business units (Ondas Autonomous Systems, Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks), the Company develops and deploys integrated technologies that deliver advanced sensing, mobility, and communications capabilities for complex operational environments.

Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) delivers a portfolio of AI-enabled air and ground robotic platforms and counter-UAS technologies designed to support defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection missions worldwide. OAS solutions include autonomous drone platforms, robotic ground systems, counter-drone technologies, advanced propulsion and unmanned aircraft capabilities, autonomous engineering and demining capabilities, and integrated sensing systems that enable persistent intelligence, surveillance, security, and operational response. These platforms are deployed globally across defense forces, government agencies, and commercial operators to protect sensitive sites, populations, and strategic infrastructure.

Ondas Capital focuses on strategic investments, partnerships, and advisory initiatives that support the growth of the global autonomous systems ecosystem. The platform is designed to accelerate the development, scaling, and deployment of next-generation robotics, sensing, and defense technologies across allied markets.

Ondas Networks provides mission-critical wireless connectivity through its FullMAX platform, a software-defined broadband solution based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. FullMAX enables highly reliable, secure, and scalable communications for industrial IoT applications across rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government networks.

Together, Ondas' technologies combine autonomous systems, advanced sensing, and resilient connectivity to deliver integrated operational capabilities that enhance security, efficiency, and decision-making in some of the world's most demanding environments.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Sentrycs: www.sentrycs.com, X and LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com, X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com and LinkedIn

For Rotron: www.rotronaero.com and Linkedin

For 4M Defense: www.4-mine.com and LinkedIn

For BIRD: www.birdaero.com and LinkedIn

For World View: www.worldview.space, X and LinkedIn

For Mistral Inc.: www.mistralinc.com and LinkedIn

For Ondas Capital: www.ondascapital.com , X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com , X and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-to-report-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-may-14-20-1162765