EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial

NeuroOne(R) Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan



30.04.2026 / 14:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ron McClurg to Retire as CFO Effective June 30 and Remain as Senior Advisor Through December 31 to Support Transition Current NeuroOne Chief Operating Officer Chris Volker, CFA, to Assume Permanent CFO Role EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - April 30, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that Ron McClurg will retire as CFO effective June 30, 2026. Mr. McClurg will remain with the Company as a Senior Advisor through December 31, 2026 to support a smooth and orderly transition. Chris Volker, NeuroOne's current Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on a permanent basis, and David Wambeke, the Company's newly appointed Chief Business Officer, will assume many of Mr. Volker's current responsibilities. Mr. Volker brings more than 25 years of progressive operational and financial leadership experience, including extensive experience in the medical device industry. He is a CFA charterholder and earned his MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "On behalf of the entire NeuroOne organization, I want to express our sincere gratitude to Ron for more than five years of outstanding service and the meaningful contributions he has made to the Company," said Dave Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroOne. "Ron's retirement marks the culmination of a long and successful career, and we are grateful for his leadership, stewardship, and commitment to NeuroOne. We are also fortunate that he will remain actively involved as a Senior Advisor to help ensure a smooth transition. Rosa continued, "We are pleased to also announce the appointment of Chris Volker as our next Chief Financial Officer. Chris brings deep leadership experience across medtech, finance, strategy and commercial operations, and I believe he is the right person to step into this role as we continue advancing NeuroOne's technologies and growth strategy. I look forward to continuing to work with Chris in his new role and am confident he will continue building on the strong foundation Ron has helped establish." McClurg commented, "It has been a privilege to serve as NeuroOne's Chief Financial Officer for over five years and to work alongside such a talented team. I am proud of this team and the benefits our products are providing for patients. After many rewarding years in the industry, I have decided the time is right for me to retire. I remain fully committed to supporting NeuroOne through this transition period and look forward to working closely with Chris and the leadership team." Volker added, "I am honored to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer and appreciate the confidence the Board and the management team have placed in me. NeuroOne has built strong momentum, both in advancing our product pipeline and commercially, and I look forward to working closely with the team, as well as with Ron during this transition, to support the Company's strategic, operational, and financial objectives." Mr. Volker has extensive experience in the medtech industry, including senior leadership roles at Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. ("CSI"), and St. Jude Medical. At CSI, he served as Vice President & General Manager of International and had direct responsibility for international P&L and commercial expansion, including sales, training & education, marketing, business development and program management. Prior to CSI, Mr. Volker held executive leadership roles at St. Jude Medical, including senior roles in corporate finance where he reported directly to St. Jude Medical's Chief Financial Officer. He began his career in healthcare and technology investment banking at Dain Rauscher, where he developed expertise in financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, growth equity investments and financings. Mr. Volker earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. John's University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Volker holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. About NeuroOne NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery, basivertebral nerve ablation and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com . Forward Looking Statements This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "forecasts," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward looking statements may include statements regarding the Company's CFO succession plan. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks related to whether the Company will continue to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or otherwise risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology risks related to clinical trial patient enrollment and the results of clinical trials that we may be unable to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. IR Contact

MZ Group - MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies





30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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