

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Limited (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK, 0753.HK) reported Thursday a profit in its first quarter, compared to prior year's loss, benefited by increased revenues.



In the first quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB1.71 billion, compared to loss of RMB2.04 billion a year ago.



Earnings per share were RMB0.10, compared to loss of RMB0.12 last year.



Net profit after deducting nonrecurring profits and losses was RMB1.38 billion, compared to loss of RMB2.13 billion in the prior year.



Total profit was RMB1.90 billion, compared to loss of RMB2.45 billion a year ago.



Revenue for the period grew 11.3 percent to RMB44.54 billion from RMB40.02 billion a year earlier.



In Hong Kong, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading at HK$4.690, down 1.47 percent.



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