Gensource Potash Corporation: Emerging Growth Research Releases Flash Report on Gensource Potash; Highlights ASEAN Partnership and Path Toward FID

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today released a Flash Report on Gensource Potash Corp. (TSXV:GSP)(FRA:UGN)(OTC:AGCCF), highlighting recent strategic developments that we believe mark a pivotal step toward a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Company's flagship Tugaske Project.

The Flash Report emphasizes Gensource's recently announced Exclusivity Agreement with a large Southeast Asian (ASEAN) conglomerate, which outlines a framework for both a long-term offtake agreement and a proposed investment structure to fully fund construction at an expanded capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year.

Key Highlights:

Transformational ASEAN Partnership: The exclusivity agreement establishes a pathway for a fully funded construction solution, combining long-term supply commitments with potential equity investment. Importantly, the partner has committed to funding the Technical Update process, a critical milestone ahead of FID.

De-Risked Development Pathway: With the ASEAN partner funding engineering and cost updates, Gensource advances toward FID without immediate dilution to existing shareholders, significantly reducing near-term financing risk.

Advanced Project Status: The Tugaske Project is among the most advanced greenfield potash developments globally, having completed a bankable feasibility study, FEED engineering, environmental approvals, and site acquisition.

Strong Project Economics: Based on prior technical studies, Tugaske demonstrates robust economics, including a 21.39% after-tax IRR and low operating costs, positioning it in the bottom quartile of the global cost curve. Expansion to 500,000 tonnes per year is expected to further enhance efficiencies.

ESG-Focused Extraction Method: Gensource's proprietary process eliminates surface tailings and significantly reduces water usage, offering a differentiated and environmentally sustainable approach to potash production.

Secured Offtake Strategy: The Company maintains a binding offtake agreement covering 100% of initial production with a U.S.-based partner, while the ASEAN agreement contemplates full offtake coverage at the expanded production level.

Valuation Opportunity: Gensource currently trades at a significant discount to peer EV/resource multiples. We believe this gap may narrow as the ASEAN partnership progresses and the Company moves closer to FID.

We believe the combination of a fully funded development pathway, strong project economics, and a differentiated ESG profile positions Gensource as a compelling emerging opportunity within the global fertilizer sector.

For a copy of the full Flash Report, please download the attached pdf report.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1162719/gensource-potash-corp-gsp-flash-report-4302026.pdf

Emerging Growth Conference Presentation:

Emerging Growth Research invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend Gensource's real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference. This live, interactive online event will provide existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO - Mike Ferguson. Gensource will be presenting at 9:40 am to 10:10 am Eastern Time on May 6, 2026. Mr. Ferguson will provide a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event. Please register here or below to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1755070&tp_key=280dc3ffe3&sti=gsp

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link after the event.

About Gensource Potash

Gensource Potash Corp. is a fertilizer development company focused on a sustainable, modular approach to potash production. The Company's 100%-owned Tugaske Project in Saskatchewan represents one of the most advanced greenfield potash projects in North America, with the potential for scalable, multi-module production.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging and growth-stage companies. The firm delivers ongoing research coverage - including Flash Reports on material developments - to enhance transparency and broaden market awareness for companies participating in the Emerging Growth Conference platform.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, financial performance, and future expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and disclosures before making investment decisions.

SOURCE: Gensource Potash Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/emerging-growth-research-releases-flash-report-on-gensource-potash-highlights-ase-1162719